Lives: Leicestershire

Education: Currently studying for A Levels (English Literature, Philosophy, Drama)

About: Country girl Alice is a farmer's daughter and has demonstrated her business acumen by selling free-range eggs from the chickens on her farm, as well as earning some pocket money waitressing and working in a golf shop. In fact, golf is a passion of hers - she is Junior Captain of her local club as well as being a dedicated fan of rugby team Leicester Tigers.

But besides sport, her main hobby is performing arts so viewers are wise to expect some theatrics. She also enjoys debating and travelling the world. Her main aim from taking part in the competition is to raise awareness of endometriosis - a medical condition from which she suffers.

Alice describes herself as "passionate, open, honest, outspoken and demanding".