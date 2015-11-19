But it's now been revealed that Simon Cowell, Rita Ora, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Nick Grimshaw will choose one more act to join them. Before you start dusting off your best Whitney covers, it will be from this year's initial line-up of finalists and this year's wildcard.

So one of Seann Miley Moore, Bupsi, Monica Michael, Max Stone, Alien Uncovered or Kiera Weathers will join the lucky seven.

Who do you think should board the tour bus? Vote below:

More like this

Advertisement

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV