X Factor judges to add another finalist to live tour – who should it be?
Seann Miley Moore, Bupsi, Monica Michael, Max Stone, Alien Uncovered or Kiera Weathers will join next year's X Factor live tour
Another X Factor finalist is to be added to next year's live tour.
Last weekend it was announced that the final seven acts – Anton Stephans, 4th Impact, Reggie ‘N’ Bollie, Louisa Johnson, Lauren Murray, Chè Chesterman and Mason Noise – would be hitting the road come 2016.
But it's now been revealed that Simon Cowell, Rita Ora, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Nick Grimshaw will choose one more act to join them. Before you start dusting off your best Whitney covers, it will be from this year's initial line-up of finalists and this year's wildcard.
So one of Seann Miley Moore, Bupsi, Monica Michael, Max Stone, Alien Uncovered or Kiera Weathers will join the lucky seven.
Who do you think should board the tour bus? Vote below:
More like this
The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV