Long-standing The Voice coach will.i.am is said to be “lobbying hard” for Scherzinger to become part of a revamped line up, the Sun reports. The duo have collaborated on music in the past and the former Pussycat Doll singer’s team are said to be confident she’s “distanced” herself enough from the X Factor after her appearance on the panel in both 2012 and 2013.

But could The Voice handle Ms Scherzinger? Sure the show is used to having a sassy pop star alongside three male judges, with Jessie J and Kylie Minogue having also appeared as spinning coaches. But there’s a zing in Scherzinger’s name for a reason. That woman says the word balls more times than will.i.am tweets and comes with her own ‘schamazing’ judging vocabulary that’s bound to leave Sir Tom Jones scratching his head. BBC1 viewers might actually want an advert break added in just to cool off.

But The Voice is going to want to come out fighting after the loss of Rita Ora. And given the show historically suffers a ratings drop after the spinning chairs, maybe an unpredictable Ms Scherzinger on the live shows could be just what it needs to keep viewers hooked?

She’s certainly got form as a mentor, leading James Arthur to victory during her first stint as a judge on the X Factor UK with her second act Jahmene Douglas also making the final. This followed her promotion from co-host to full-time judge on the US series in 2011, replacing Cheryl (then Cole), and going on to finish second with her act Josh Krajcik.

Presuming that The Voice's male line-up remains the same, Scherzinger would certainly match well with will.i.am’s more random comments to singers, which have been known to wander from steak to soggy cereal. Scherzy’s own post-performance thoughts on the X Factor have included:

“It was like a slice of warm apple pie. I wanted you to chuck on some ice cream shake things up, sprinkle some tabasco on there. I need something else from you, I need someone to rub baby oil all over your body…”

Yep, BBC1 really might want to consider that ‘cooling off’ advert break.

The Voice returns to BBC1 next year