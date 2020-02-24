Winter Love Island came to a close last night as a winning couple was finally chosen, but the result proved controversial for many fans.

Paige and Finn were voted the champions of this year's winter edition, beating out Siânnise and Luke T who had to settle for second place.

When the announcement was made, Twitter erupted with expressions of shock and disappointment from those who had been rooting for the runner-ups.

Certainly, it was a divisive victory for Paige and Finn but they clearly had the backing of the majority – indeed, a number of fans leaped to their defence online...

Turley and Tapp opted to split the £50,000 prize money between them.

Love Island is available to stream on ITV Player and BritBox

