Love Island viewers divided as Paige and Finn announced winners
The couple were up against Siânnise and Luke T in the final
Published: Monday, 24 February 2020 at 2:32 pm
When the announcement was made, Twitter erupted with expressions of shock and disappointment from those who had been rooting for the runner-ups.
Certainly, it was a divisive victory for Paige and Finn but they clearly had the backing of the majority – indeed, a number of fans leaped to their defence online...
Turley and Tapp opted to split the £50,000 prize money between them.
More like this
Advertisement
Love Island is available to stream on ITV Player and BritBox
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement