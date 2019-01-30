The popstar-turned-podcast host was unhappy with a particular segment of the new series in which Hammond and May poke fun at Clarkson for driving a Wrangler Jeep as they tour Colombia.

"Isn't that a very popular car with the gay community," May says as the former Top Gear presenter shows him his vehicle in the second episode of series three.

Young also pointed out that they make fun of Clarkson for wearing a pink shirt, play It's Raining Men by The Weather Girls on his car stereo and make a joke about him wearing bottomless chaps.

Young said he had been excited to watch the new show and had enjoyed appearing on Top Gear on the BBC but after viewing the episode described the trio as "3 heterosexual men SO uncomfortable with their sexuality that they reference in some lame way a Wrangler Jeep being a gay man's car".

"And then Hammond and May's 'quips' to Clarkson wearing chaps... a pink shirt... he should get moisturiser. It's f***ing pathetic and actually homophobic," Young continued. "And screw them and the show and Amazon (who by the way is a wonderful organisation I hope to forge a relationship through LGBT content) for putting this archaic tripe out".

After a day had passed with no response from Amazon or the hosts, Young doubled down on his comments and stressed the seriousness of the issue, urging Amazon and the Grand Tour producers to meet with "LGBT who want to kill themselves because of shaming and laughter and normalising of shaming homophobic narratives".

"You can be honest and funny without this ridiculous 'lad' ooh being gay and let's laugh about it mentality," he wrote, adding later, "It's repulsive and how DARE you do it and put it out @PrimeVideo."

Young finished his tirade by asking "Is there a legal case? [...] watch this space".

RadioTimes.com has contacted Amazon Prime for comment.