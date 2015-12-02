The candidate had already revealed as much on her Twitter account in October, admitting she'd "broken contract" with the BBC by refusing to appear on the show.

It appears the tweet has since been deleted, but she's clearly stood by her decision.

"Selina stated publicly on the 28th October 2015 that she didn’t want to appear on You’re Fired and we have respected her wishes. We wish her well for the future," a spokesperson for The Apprentice confirmed to RadioTimes.com.

Selina has continued to be openly critical of the show online, suggesting she's this year's "pantomime villain".

