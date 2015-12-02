Why is fired Apprentice candidate Selina Waterman-Smith not on You're Fired?
BBC stands by Selina's decision not to appear on the spin-off show with Jack Dee
Selina Waterman-Smith was fired from The Apprentice tonight after an eventful episode which also saw fellow candidate Scott Saunders quit. But something's awry - Selina's not on spin-off show You're Fired.
The candidates usually hotfoot it over to comedian Jack Dee on BBC2 to get the traditional grilling, whereby they attempt to explain all the reasons they shouldn't have been fired, accept their comedy gift with grace and leave. But no. No sign of Selina tonight after failing to shift any high-end property in this week's task.
The candidate had already revealed as much on her Twitter account in October, admitting she'd "broken contract" with the BBC by refusing to appear on the show.
It appears the tweet has since been deleted, but she's clearly stood by her decision.
"Selina stated publicly on the 28th October 2015 that she didn’t want to appear on You’re Fired and we have respected her wishes. We wish her well for the future," a spokesperson for The Apprentice confirmed to RadioTimes.com.
Selina has continued to be openly critical of the show online, suggesting she's this year's "pantomime villain".
Perhaps Dee's gift can be his abandoned script in the mail? Then again, did he get her contact details..?
