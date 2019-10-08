But who will be bidding farewell to the tent?

Who left the Great British Bake Off?

Michael was voted off the show after failing to impress the judges throughout the three challenges.

"I'm going out laughing, and that's brilliant," he said. "My head is held high, and I am so happy and so proud and so tired!"

More like this

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4