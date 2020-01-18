Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But not all of our singletons will make it through the competition’s six-week stretch, with recouplings, dumpings and the dreaded arrival of Laura Whitmore always threatening to shake things up.

Who was the most recent unlucky islander to have bid their farewell? Here's all you need to know...

Who left Love Island?

Eve Gale, one of this series’ identical twins, became the first contestant to be dumped from the villa after a dramatic recoupling.

With the boys picking which girl they’d like to pair up with, The 20-year-old student was left standing with sister Jess. And Nas – who was the last boy to couple up – choose to become a twosome with Jess, thereby sending Eve without a partner and eliminated from the show.

Ollie Williams was the first of our Love Island 2020 cast to depart the villa after just three days.

The 23-year-old, who found his time in the villa marred with controversy, decided to quit the villa after realising he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings,” he said in a statement obtained by RadioTimes.com. “At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2