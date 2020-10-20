Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight?

Eight contestants returned to The Great British Bake Off tent tonight for Pastry Week.

And while some of The Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants rose to the occasion, it was the end of the road for one unlucky baker.

So, who was sent packing? And which bakers are still left in the competition?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who left The Great British Bake Off in week 5?

This week’s Bake Off theme saw the contestants tackle Pastry Week.

First up, the contestants were tasked with making Cornish Pasties for the Signature Challenge, and Linda just couldn’t quite get hers right.

Although the judges loved the flavours she used, Paul said her pastry was more like a samosa. Similarly Marc‘s pasties were a little dull in colour.

Next up was the Technical Challenge. Set by Prue, the contestants were asked to make three chocolate Eclairs and three raspberry Eclairs.

Lottie‘s raspberry filling split, and Marc’s Eclairs were compared to a “giant caterpillar”.

Prue couldn’t understand Linda’s Eclairs and Paul said they were “terrible”.

Linda ended up coming eighth, with Marc behind her and Laura in sixth place.

The final round saw the bakers making caged tarts, and let’s just say, some cages crumbled.

Linda’s cage completely fell apart and the judges were less than impressed with the look of her tart.

Lottie’s cage was sensational, but her tart looked a “mess” according to Paul.

And poor Mark – who won Star Baker the week before – had a terrible time with his Showstopper, with Paul telling him that he completely “missed” something with this bake.

In the end, the judges decided that Linda would be going home and Noel broke the news to her.

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. To keep up to date with the latest Bake Off news, see here. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.