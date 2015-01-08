Please report to the Diary Room, you have a decision to make. Hundreds of celebrities, familiar faces and virtual unknowns have spent time in the Celebrity Big Brother house since it first opened its doors back in 2001, with a new batch of B to D listers trooping in last night.

From Jack Dee winning the first series to Ulrika Johnson and Verne Troyer singing Endless Love, CBB has witness some truly historic moments. Plus who could forget George Galloway pretending to be a cat, licking milk from Rula Lenska's hands? No-one can forget that. We all wish we could forget that, but we can’t.

We can never forget.

But who was the greatest CBB contestant of all time? It’s time to find out. RadioTimes.com are pitching 128 of our favourite friends and foes against each other. Over seven rounds of head to head polls, the losers will be evicted until just one champion remains.

So who will it be? Jade Goody? Sue Perkins? Michael Barrymore? Dappy? The choice is up to you.

Click here to vote now!

