Please report to the Diary Room, you have a decision to make. Hundreds of celebrities, familiar faces and virtual unknowns have spent time in the Celebrity Big Brother house since it first opened its doors back in 2001, with a new batch of B to D listers trooping in last night.

Advertisement

From Jack Dee winning the first series to Ulrika Johnson and Verne Troyer singing Endless Love, CBB has witness some truly historic moments. Plus who could forget George Galloway pretending to be a cat, licking milk from Rula Lenska's hands? No-one can forget that. We all wish we could forget that, but we can’t.