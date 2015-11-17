Famous for: being a very entertaining rogue on reality show Made in Chelsea

Spencer, otherwise known as Spenny on MIC, has been a staple of the Channel 4 structured reality show since it began in 2011. The Eton-educated star is best known for wooing women and not staying entirely faithful to his girlfriends, while also being lots of fun. He's good at bantering with his best on-screen friend Jamie Laing and is essentially the king of the SW3 jungle, so it makes total sense for him to try and rule the I'm a Celebrity one, too...

With his insatiable thirst for the ladies, he may well set his sights on Hollyoaks' Jorgie Porter or Vicky Pattison. Watch your back, George Shelley. And we can't wait to see him interact with fellow posh camper Lady Colin Campbell...

With Spencer's first language being French, will he bring some suave sophistication to the rather chaotic jungle? Ya, most definitely.

Here's Spencer having an awkward argument with MIC's Lucy Watson...

And being accused of cheating on girlfriend Louise...

And here's Spenny talking about whether he prefers TOWIE or Geordie Shore...which is intriguing given it's Ferne McCann and Vicky Pattison joining him in the jungle...