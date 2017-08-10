Twitter: @PaulyDanan

Instagram: @pauldanan

Where have I seen Paul before? Danan is best known for his role in the Channel 4 show Hollyoaks as Sol Patrick, who he played between 1997 and 2001.

He is also a reality show veteran having taken part in Celebrity Love Island in 2005 where his outrageous behaviour earned him the nickname "Dangerous Danan". But he managed to return in 2006 where he clashed again with fellow contestants – notably underwear model Sophie Anderton.

Bio: Danan is no stranger to reality television but had spoken before of dispensing with the reality star tag and making it as an actor in LA. He moved there in 2006 but has since returned to the UK and now lives in Hertfordshire. His son, DeNiro, was born in September 2015.

He was annoyed about his 2005 Celebrity Love Island appearance, insisting that he was misrepresented: "They cut it down to an hour a night and picked out my mad bits." Now it seems he is back on the reality circuit and should be one to watch, mad bits or not…

Here he is losing his rag with model Sophie Anderton on Love Island.

And here he is apologising for swearing in front of children while turning on the Christmas lights in Preston. As you do...