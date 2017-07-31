So, who is Emily? And how does she fit in with the Chelsea set?

Name: Emily Blackwell

Age: 20

Professional model Emily grew up in Surrey and is described by her family as an "ice maiden". She gets on much better with guys than girls and has some history with one MIC chap in particular: Alex Mytton.

But since dating Chelsea's resident lothario, she's passed him onto her best pal Lottie Moss (yup, model Kate's sister) who has been in a relationship with him since last year.

Emily, meanwhile, starts Made in Chelsea's Ibiza series on the arm of Harry Baron which might seems surprising to some fans of the show who last saw him vainly attempting to woo Jamie's girlfriend Frankie.

Emily is sharing a villa on the island with Olivia Bentley who doesn't take long to call out Harry on the depth of his feelings for Emily. Is he interested in anything serious with her – or is he still holding a flame for Frankie?

To make things even more awkward, it appears Emily and Frankie are actually rather good friends, posing together in a series of snaps on one another's Instagram accounts.

But she's not the only one of Emily's pals to feature on the show. She's also close with Olivia Bentley...

... as well as Jess Woodley, who starred in series nine to 12 of the reality show.

Made in Chelsea: Ibiza airs on Mondays at 9pm on E4