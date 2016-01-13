Twitter: @mustbejp

Famous, why? He's best known for playing Christian Clarke in EastEnders

John Partridge played Jane Beale's younger brother Christian Clarke in long-running BBC soap EastEnders. He joined the drama in 2008 and caused all sorts of bother with his brash ways and bare biceps. He left the Square for good in 2012, before returning in 2014 for Lucy Beale's funeral and once again in 2015, for Ian and Jane's wedding.

Partridge presented The National Lottery and appeared as a judge on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Over The Rainbow talent search. And let's not forget his stint in BBC1's gymnastics-themed celebrity competition Tumble...

He's also no stranger to treading the boards. Partridge has appeared in a number of pantos and plays. In fact, he's set to start touring the country with Sam Bailey and Hayley Tamaddon as Billy Flynn in the UK's production of musical Chicago. The run kicks off in Oxford on 12th February so expect John to be reading lines and practising those jazz hands in the CBB house...

