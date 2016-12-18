Lives: Doncaster

She says: “I’m a pocket rocket. I’m quite fiery and live by the rule ‘kill them with kindness’.”

Frances is the owner of a children’s clothing boutique and describes herself as talkative with a feisty personality, which she believes is what has got her so far in the business world. She wants to impress Lord Sugar with her strong positive outlook.

Notably, in her time on The Apprentice Frances has been on the losing side the most often of the remaining candidates – however, when project managing she has triumphed. Can her business plan break her losing streak, or will she fall foul of Claude Littner and the other interviewers?