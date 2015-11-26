Famous for: Being “out” in Dragons Den, which he left in 2014

Twitter: @DuncanBannatyne

Jungle highlight: Slipping into the wrong bed after a night-time stroll. Sure, Duncan, of course you never meant to get into bed with Lady Colin Campbell...

More like this

Biography:

Glasgow-born Bannatyne had a slow start in the world of business, not having a bank account til the age of thirty and then buying an ice cream van for £450. But Bannatyne didn’t just eat 99s and kick back (which we totally would) – over the years he managed to turn that ice cream into a thriving business, before moving into property and fitness centres and making his millions.

Still, the world at large only got to know Bannatyne later, when he joined the panel of fire-breathing investors for Dragons’ Den. In the Den he became famous for his catchphrase “I’m out” after cheerfully crushing the dreams of quivering inventors who really wanted him to put money into their wi-fi egg timer business, and we can’t wait to see him inflict that (metaphorical) fire on his fellow campers.

And while he’ll be the oldest contestant on I’m a Celebrity this year, don’t count him out of the more physical challenges just yet – he climbed Kilimanjaro in his 60s, after all, and if we’ve learned anything from Batman and Iron Man it’s that charismatic millionaires are always secret superheroes.

Here he is stamping on some hope in Dragons’ Den

Showing some moves for Sport Relief does Strictly Come Dancing

And sending himself up for sketch show Al Murray's multiple personality disorder

Advertisement

I'm a Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here! begins this Sunday (15th November) at 9.00pm