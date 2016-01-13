Twitter: @westbrookdanni

Famous, why? Making her mark on Albert Square as Samantha Mitchell on EastEnders

Bio: After a few minor roles as a young actress (including a stint as an extra in EastEnders) Westbrook got her break on the streets of Albert Square in 1990 as Sam Mitchell, sister of Phil and Grant.

Appearing on the show regularly for three years and returning again between 1995 and 1996, Westbrook later left the soap after a public battle with cocaine addiction, with Kim Medcalf replacing her as Sam from 2002-2005.

However, Westbrook wasn’t quite done with Walford yet, returning to the series for short stints between 2009 and 2010 before departing for good.

Outside of EastEnders, Westbrook is no stranger to reality TV, probably best known for her stint on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me out Of Here! in 2003 (where she quit before being voted off) and coming fourth in the 2010 series of Dancing on Ice, as well as a role in Hollyoaks.

Then... Caught en flagrante by her on-screen brothers in a 1995 EastEnders episode

Now... Carving up the ice with Matthew Gonzalez in Dancing on Ice

