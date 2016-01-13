Twitter: @angiebowie2020

Famous, why? Model, actress and musician who also happened to be married to David Bowie in the 1970s

Bio: An American citizen, Angie is of course best known for her marriage to the Thin White Duke between 1970 and 1980. But this formidable woman has also carved her own niche as a writer and actress. You may recognise her from the Ziggy Stardust film (1973) and Glitter Goddess of Sunset Strip (1991), as well as fleeting appearances in various other films including Eat the Rich in 1987 (as Henry's wife) and 1994 flick Demented.

She is also the author of two biographies: Free Spirit, in 1981, which includes samples of her author's poetry and Backstage Passes: Life On the Wild Side with David Bowie which was published in 1993. The latter tome lifted the lid on her (how shall we put it?) interesting time with the star and startling claims about various dalliances with other musicians.

Then: rare footage of a young Angie during her time with David Bowie, two-and-a-half minutes into this profile

Now: A more recent interview with the woman who has seen it all