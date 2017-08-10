Twitter: @AmeliaLilyOffic

Best known for: Making it to the final of The X Factor in 2011

Amelia Lily's X Factor journey

Amelia's big break came when she auditioned for The X Factor in 2011 at the age of just 16, impressing all four judges with her "amazing" performance of Piece of My Heart.

Known as the "Comeback Kid", Amelia managed to reach the final despite being eliminated at the live shows. She had her second chance after controversial contestant Frankie Cocozza was ejected. Viewers were given the chance to vote for a replacement, and they chose Amelia.

Amelia then went all the way to the final, where she performed a duet with her mentor Kelly Rowland and earned third place – behind Little Mix and Marcus Collins.

What has Amelia Lily done since The X Factor?

After The X Factor was over, Amelia signed with Sony and released her debut single You Bring Me Joy, which charted at number two in the UK. Other singles include Shut Up (and Give Me Whatever You Got), California and Party Over. She also served as as the support act for Girls Aloud and Olly Murs.

In 2015, Amelia replaced her former X Factor rival Marcus Collins in the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat as a narrator. She also took on the role of Whatshername in Green Day's American Idiot musical, and later this year she'll play Tinkerbell in a pantomime version of Peter Pan alongside Lloyd Daniels and Hollyoaks star James Sutton.

A challenge in the CBB house: managing diabetes

Amelia is a Type 1 diabetic and is insulin dependent, requiring regular blood checks, a balanced diet and eight injections per day. In the Celebrity Big Brother house this will need to be carefully monitored.

Is Amelia Lily single?

She was in a long-term relationship with the singer-songwriter Steve Rushton but the two split earlier this year.