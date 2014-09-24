Sadly, we can't vote for who we want to win The Great British Bake Off (imagine having to bake enough cakes for 10 million viewers!) but what we can do is vote for which of the final four bakers will be chosen as Radio Times's Bake Off cover star.

Chetna, Luis, Nancy and Richard were confirmed as the final four in this series on Wednesday 24 September. Radio Times has a special Great British Bake Off cover prepared for each of them, but only one will make it on to the front page of Radio Times's Newsstand edition for iPad and iPhone.