When is The Real Marigold Hotel on TV?

The Real Marigold Hotel continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1. The show is a four-part series.

What is The Real Marigold Hotel about?

The Real Marigold Hotel takes older celebrities to India to experience a more modest way of life and offer them a chance to see a part of the world they have yet to appreciate.

Previous series have featured the likes of Miriam Margolyes, Sylvester McCoy, Bill Oddie and Rosemary Shrager and visited various parts of India including Jaipur and Kochi, with spin-off series taking famous faces to Japan, Florida, Iceland, Cuba and Thailand.

Who is on the new series of The Real Marigold Hotel?

This year sees the first time a couple have appeared on the documentary series, with Ian and Janette Tough (The Krankies) signing up.

Joining Ian and Janette are Selina Scott (newsreader), Susan George (actress), Stephanie Beacham (actress), Syd Little (comedian), Peter Dean (Eastenders), Bob Champion (jockey) and Stanley Johnson (politician/author).

The latter appeared on last year's series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and will no doubt deliver some eccentric one-liners during his stay in India.