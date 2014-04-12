Simon and his fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are back, buzzers shined-up and ready for action.

There’s a Golden Buzzer this year too. Sitting in the middle of the judges, each can press it just once. When they do, that lucky act skips the next stage of auditions and gets a ticket straight to the live shows.

It’s like Willy Wonka, but with less chocolate.

No less crazy antics though...

...get ready to learn what Owlagility is. Or rather, what it isn’t, as a rather unmagical bit of owl acrobatics takes place. Line dancing gets a modern update and is so catchy you’ll be dusting off those cowboy boots before this particular audition is over. Don’t pretend you don’t have a pair…

And then there's the bonkers among the brilliant (if Owl acrobatics wasn't bonkers enough). Attempting to eat an onion in under thirty seconds may not be exactly what the judges are hoping to put in front of the royal family at this year’s Royal Variety show.

But look out for a five-piece boy band who have only been together for a month. Sounds like a bad idea, right? You can already see Simon rolling his eyes. But it’s a bit of a SuBo moment. Wait for them to kick into action.

After some rather unveiled criticism of rival Saturday-night talent show Strictly Come Dancing from Simon (“Ballroom is up there with the top ten things I hate. I seriously don’t like ballroom, it bores me to tears”) comes a salsa-dancing granny who turns 80 this July. It’s enough to make Simon regret his early buzzer press. And that’s saying something.

Plus, straight out of the gate, the Golden Buzzer gets pressed. I confess to have been expecting rather more lights, music, perhaps former judge David Hasslehof running out Baywatch-style and embracing the act in question with a bear hug. In truth, it’s a shower of golden ticker tape. But the meaning is clear – you could be a winner, baby! You know, like when Simon winks and puts his thumbs up.

Find out who is on their way to the finals and see more acts wow the judges in tonight’s first episode of Britain’s Got Talent at 7:15pm on ITV

