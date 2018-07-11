England are playing Croatia in the World Cup semi-final and Love Island has been pushed back.

ITV has decided to air Love Island at 9:30pm on Wednesday instead, to avoid a clash with the football.

It is worth noting that the last time an England game went to extra time and penalties, when they played Colombia, Love Island was delayed until 10pm – so that could still happen.

But not to worry, the episode will be just as long as usual, airing for a full hour and five minutes.

The schedules will return to normal the following day – with Love Island airing at 9pm on ITV2 – even if the nation doesn't.