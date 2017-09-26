Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls continues on Tuesday 26th September at 9.15pm on Channel 4.

What’s set to happen?

Ten famous celebrities will sacrifice their home comforts to test their survival instincts by living in the wild for six weeks. In the first episode, Olympian Iwan Thomas declares himself leader, and may cause quite the controversy with lines like “I really don’t want to be this sexist, but…”. We will also see the celebrities battle the all-too-British problem of the pouring rain, and attempt to start a fire. How will they react when Thomas decides that a collective jog will lift morale?

More like this

Which celebrities are going in?

There are some familiar faces: Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, Olympian Iwan Thomas, Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton and Rizzle Kicks singer Jordan Stephens. Also in the lineup are TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, Corrie’s Ryan Thomas, Comedian Mark Watson, Olympian-come-TV presenter Sharon Davies, Comedian Shazia Mirza and TV Doctor Sarah Kayat.

Who is Bear Grylls?

Bear Grylls is a British survival expert and adventurer whose television credentials include Bear Grylls: Born Survivor and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive. From a young age, Bear discovered and developed a passion of outdoor survival through the Scouts, he was then appointed chief scout in 2009 and continues to be until his term ends in 2018. In his career he has led expeditions with celebrities like Miranda Hart, Zac Efron, and even President Barack Obama. Off-screen, Grylls is an established writer and motivational speaker, alongside his continuing work with the Scouts.

Advertisement

By Josh Steer