Roberts, who left the show in sixth place, said the jungle surpassed all his expectations, although he initially found it “hard to adjust” to camp life.

Speaking about former campmate Larry Lamb, Roberts said: “I never had a problem with Larry, I think he had a problem with me. He was the patriarch of the group, he had these people under his wing and I think he felt somewhat threatened by me.”

"I never deliberately rubbed him up the wrong way."

Roberts also said he expected Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt to win the series.

Bridge – who finished in fifth place – said although “everyone in there made it a pleasure”, he was “drained” after a lack of food in the camp.

He added that he would be pleased to reunite with his family, but he was “probably gunna get ripped when I get out for crying on TV.”

When asked who he thought would be crowned king or queen of the jungle, Wayne couldn't decide between Moffatt or Emmerdale star Adam Thomas.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues 9:30pm on ITV