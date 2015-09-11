Watch Daniel O'Donnell take his first Strictly Come Dancing steps
The Irish superstar is in rehearsal with Kristina Rihanoff - but he's still got some work to do if he wants that Glitterball trophy...
Our Strictly celebs have already taken their first spin on the shiny ballroom floor – they performed a group dance together during last weekend's launch show – but now the cameras have turned away, the real training starts.
All 15 celebrities are currently practising with their new professional partners for the series' first live show later this month, presumably already battling bruises and blistered feet.
And we thought we'd have to wait until then to find out if they are set to be wonderful waltz-ers or fantastic foxtrotters. But thankfully those lovely chaps over at Strictly HQ have given us a sneak peak at how one of the contestants is getting on...
First they tweeted this video of Irish superstar Daniel O'Donnell showing off his trademark moves...
Before giving us a proper look at what he and Kristina Rihanoff have been getting up to in training...
More like this
From what we've seen, O'Donnell's still got quite a bit of work to do if he's planning on lifting that Glitterball trophy. But he's only been the studio a couple of days so who knows how masterful he'll be by 25th September.
According to the 53-year-old performer, Kristina is the perfect partner. "She's very patient, very calm and even when I do something wrong she doesn't say, 'That was wrong,' she just explains and says, 'Try and do it this way.'"
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Friday 25th September on BBC1