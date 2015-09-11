And we thought we'd have to wait until then to find out if they are set to be wonderful waltz-ers or fantastic foxtrotters. But thankfully those lovely chaps over at Strictly HQ have given us a sneak peak at how one of the contestants is getting on...

First they tweeted this video of Irish superstar Daniel O'Donnell showing off his trademark moves...

Before giving us a proper look at what he and Kristina Rihanoff have been getting up to in training...

More like this

From what we've seen, O'Donnell's still got quite a bit of work to do if he's planning on lifting that Glitterball trophy. But he's only been the studio a couple of days so who knows how masterful he'll be by 25th September.

According to the 53-year-old performer, Kristina is the perfect partner. "She's very patient, very calm and even when I do something wrong she doesn't say, 'That was wrong,' she just explains and says, 'Try and do it this way.'"

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Friday 25th September on BBC1

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.