Watch again: Simon Lynch wows the X Factor judges
It was an "absolute no-brainer" to put the 23-year-old through to Boot Camp, said X Factor boss Simon Cowell
The judges kept disagreeing with each other during last night's X Factor. But one act they were all 100% behind was 23-year-old Simon Lynch from the Isle of Man.
The X Factor hopeful, who was visibly nervous when he walked out on the stage, wowed the judges and the gathered crowd with a pitch-perfect rendition of Beyonce's If I Were A Boy.
Nick Grimshaw admitted that he was worried when Lynch started singing the Beyonce song, but added: "You really nailed it."
"You reminded me of what singing's all about – taking risks and not doing something I've heard a million times," said Cowell, concluding: "It's an absolute no-brainer. You've got four yeses."
So we'll definitely see Simon again at Boot Camp, but for now, let's watch that impressive audition all over again...
More like this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7a6m9whvKw
The X Factor continues tonight on ITV