Vicky Pattison is joining Loose Women
The I'm a Celebrity winner has landed a presenting role as a panelist on the ITV show
Vicky Pattison is joining ITV's Loose Women as a panelist alongside Coleen Nolan, Ruth Langsford and Janet Street-Porter.
The Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach star, who won I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2015 by a landslide, will be a new presenter on the daytime talk show from January 6th.
"I am honoured to be joining the team of beautiful and sassy women," Pattison tweeted, confirming the rumours that she would be part of the Loose Women team.
After the reality star's success on I'm a Celebrity, in which she was by far the most popular contestant from the start, it's no surprise that ITV are keen to keep Pattison on their books, perhaps in the hope that she'll bring a new audience of her younger fans — and 1.78 million Twitter followers — to Loose Women.