I'm a Celebrity voting shows Vicky Pattison was runaway winner from start to finish
The former Geordie Shore star received the most viewer support every time, and beat nearest rival George Shelley by over 70 per cent in the final vote
From the moment I'm a Celebrity viewers could vote for Vicky Pattison they did, in their droves, with the eventual 2015 Queen of the Jungle leading in the popularity stakes from start to finish.
Newly released figures from ITV reveal that, right from the vote-off for tenth place – the first time Vicky was eligible to be voted for – she was by far the most popular contestant, starting with 24 per cent of public support, which rose each week as her fellow campmates left the show.
In the vote-off for fourth and fifth place, the numbers for the other remaining celebs was relatively even – ranging from 12.68 per cent for Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter to 18.46 per cent for TOWIE's Ferne McCann – but former Geordie Shore stalwart Vicky polled more than twice any of the others, with 37 per cent.
Up against Ferne and Union J singer George Shelley in the final three, Vicky took more than half the total votes, 52.92 per cent, and when it came down to just her and George, more than 70 per cent of viewers plumped for Vicky, crowning her Queen of the Jungle – a result which received this reaction...