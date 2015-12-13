From the moment I'm a Celebrity viewers could vote for Vicky Pattison they did, in their droves, with the eventual 2015 Queen of the Jungle leading in the popularity stakes from start to finish.

Advertisement

Newly released figures from ITV reveal that, right from the vote-off for tenth place – the first time Vicky was eligible to be voted for – she was by far the most popular contestant, starting with 24 per cent of public support, which rose each week as her fellow campmates left the show.