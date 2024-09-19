Since arriving in the mansion, two dads have caught Vicky's eye: David, a property manager, and Christian, a teacher.

On Wednesday's episode, Vicky spent some quality time with Christian as he made dinner for the house — but as seen in Thursday's preview, she distances herself from him the next day.

"Have I done something to offend you?" Christian asked, left confused by the change.

Things then got a little bit more messy as Vicky turned her attentions to David, having a conversation with him and confessing she liked him to the camera.

"I had a really good chat, we're both looking for the feeling," David later told Christian. "She's actually a really chilled out person. The chat, it was good."

Could a love triangle be brewing? As this all unfolds, here's everything you need to know about Vicky and her daughter Angharad.

Who is Vicky?

Vicky pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 50

Location: South Wales

Job: Assistant principal

Vicky has been single for 10 years, but is finally ready to find love (with a little help from ITV).

"I’ve tried the dating apps, I’ve met some lovely people, with no bad experiences - but nothing ever really came from it," she said. "I’ve been having no luck in trying to find someone myself, so I put my faith in ITV to scan the country for potential candidates."

When asked about her ideal partner, Vicky added, "I normally go for someone who seems a bit more reserved, someone with a bit of depth that you can have a good conversation with. Even though I can be chatty and bubbly, most of the time I can be quite quiet on a personal level. If someone is overly loud constantly, that would put me off!"

Who is Angharad?

Angharad pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 28

Location: South Wales

Job: Data manager

Angharad was inspired to sign her mum up for the show after seeing how "wholesome and lovely" season 1 was. "It seemed like an amazing experience for me and mum to do together," she said. "I liked that I could have an influence on her journey and help steer her to make some good decisions."

When asked about her mother's ideal partner, Angharad said:" Somebody who is quite adventurous, like she is. It’s really important she can have someone she can go out and do fun activities with. Somebody quite established, kind, funny, and who she can enjoy life with."

She then went on to describe how she became something of a mother figure to the other children. "I was the oldest there, so I was like a little mother to them all," she said. "I definitely always wanted to make sure everyone was OK. We did all have a lovely dynamic between us, and we all got on really well."

My Mum, Your Dad continues every weeknight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The first episodes are also available to stream on ITVX and STV player now.

