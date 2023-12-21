Read on for all we know so far about ITV's My Mum, Your Dad season 2.

After a successful first season, the Davina McCall-fronted reality show is returning to ITV for another 10-episode edition in early 2024.

As with season 1, it's expected to be back for hour-long shows airing over a two-week period as the singles experience the dizzying highs and lows of finding love a second time.

While the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, My Mum, Your Dad season 2 is expected to air early sometime in 2024.

Who will be the My Mum, Your Dad season 2 host?

Big Brother's Davina McCall will be back to host another season, and we couldn't be more excited – the show just wouldn't be the same without her.

With an all-new My Mum, Your Dad season, it makes sense for there to be a fresh batch of singletons looking for that special someone. We imagine the cast will be unveiled closer to the time in 2024, so be sure to keep checking back here for updates!

Is there a My Mum, Your Dad season 2 trailer?

Not yet! Be sure to bookmark this page though, because when the trailer comes out, you'll be able to find it here. Once the trailer drops, we'll be able to get a proper look at the new cast and see what My Mum, Your Dad season 2 will look like.

My Mum, Your Dad season 2 will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

