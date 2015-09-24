In a statement, Michelle's agent said: "Actress Vicki Michelle MBE is this morning with Hertfordshire police and will be pressing charges against Farrah Abraham, who struck the back of her head with great force with a glass during the recording of CBBBOTS this week.

"Vicki has been in show business for 40 years and has been left in deep shock and with concussion after the attack by Ms Abraham."

The spin-off show was cut short when the row escalated, with host Rylan Clark tweeting that the show had been pulled off air for "reasons out of our control".

The row kicked off when Horgan-Wallace said she didn't miss Abraham being in the house. "She was just horrible," she told Clark, before Abraham retaliated by slow-clapping and then later saying, "Hag, be quiet. Hag. be quiet."

Despite Clark telling the panel to "calm down," panellists Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace and Farrah Abraham were seen arguing furiously before the studio cut to a shot of the Celebrity Big Brother logo.