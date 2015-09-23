A few moments later the broadcast returned, with Rylan standing in front of the studio audience trying to explain what happened.

"Hi guys, unfortunately we did have to pop that up there due to a matter that happened," he said. Unfortunately we have lost our panel for the evening but we are going to carry on."

Fellow panellist, 'Allo 'Allo actress Vicki Michelle, revealed on Twitter that she had to be "checked over" after being caught in the off-air crossfire.

More like this

Aisleyne promised she would "set the record straight" about what happened.

Before the interruption, US Teen Mom star Farrah had told Aisleyne, "Hag, be quiet. Hag. be quiet."

The Celebrity Big Brother live spin-off show is shown on a time delay. Explaining the decision to pull the show off air, a Channel 5 spokesperson only said, "Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side was interrupted this evening due to an incident on set."

Rylan was similarly vague on Twitter, saying the transmission had been cut due to "reasons out of our control".

Regular guest Paul Wilder praised Rylan for carrying on after the break without his show panellists.

Advertisement

While other comments online praised his "professional" response.