Narrated by Jonathan Ross, it's full of clips of people doing all sorts of strange, entertaining and possibly quite stupid things. Each week, two countries go head to head to perform their 'best' acts.

In the first episode, Romania shows off a unicyclist who balances on the edge of dam 166 metres up (that's 30 metres higher than the top of the London Eye), while India showcases a man who claims he can slice a coconut in half with a machete… while it's, erm, balanced on his wife’s throat.

We're not sure we want to see that last one – but the Romanian unicyclist is fun. Watch the madness below.

More like this

Advertisement

World’s Most Talented airs on Watch, 9pm every Tuesday from 31st March