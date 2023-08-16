In one episode, Tyson flies out to Mallorca, Spain, for a fan event, but soon receives a phone call that turns his world upside down.

Speaking to the camera, Tyson explained: "Last night I was on a high after the Usyk fight. We had a great party, me and Paris were dancing. It was an excellent night.

"Then this morning, I was in bed, I got a phone call telling me that my cousin, Rico, has been killed. It was like someone had took the plug out of me and all my life had come out of me."

He continued: "Rico had a whole lot of life left to live and now it's finished. Shocking news. Shocking."

What happened to Tyson Fury’s cousin Rico Burton?

Burton was stabbed in the neck during a brawl outside a bar in Altrincham in the early hours of 22nd August 2022.

The 31-year-old died as a result of his injuries, which were inflicted on him by Liam O’Pray.

On Friday 4th August 2023, the 22-year-old was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years for the murder of Burton.

O’Pray was convicted of the murder following a three-week trial in July 2023.

He was also found guilty of wounding with intent by slashing and stabbing Harvey Reilly, 17 at the time, during the same incident.

The jury heard O’Pray armed himself with a lock knife, which he plunged into Burton’s neck.

The wound reportedly "almost completely divided" a major artery in Burton's neck, resulting in "a massive, fatal haemorrhage".

As Tyson is shown dealing with the news of Burton's death in At Home With The Furys, his wife Paris told viewers: "We got a bit of a devastating phone call this morning at 7am.

"Tyson's first cousin, who he was really close to as a kid, has been stabbed and murdered in Manchester.

"Tyson's been in an upset mood, a state of shock I think. I knew the boy all my life, since I was a teenager.

"And it's a horrible, horrible thing. Tyson doesn't handle death very well."

She continued: "He doesn't really know the normal sort of procedures of life, and he just handles it in his own way, so his own way today is he's locked himself in the room, hasn't spoken to us since he got the phone call.

"I think he'd like to be at home right now and he can't go anywhere because he's got something like 1,500 people to go to a show tonight and to be the cheery, upbeat Tyson Fury that they've all paid to come and see.

She added: "He will more than likely do it. I don't know how he does it. He'll just dig deep and find his space because he is a showman and that is what they do, rain, sun or shine, he'll put on a show and do what he needs to do."

