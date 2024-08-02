Season 6 had it all: Most interestingly, there was Lana and her evil twin (yes, you read that correctly), Bad Lana, wreaking havoc among those in the retreat.

As promised by Netflix, there were former cast members returning to stoke up some drama, and they came in the form of Louis Russell and Flavia Laos.

As ever, the main objective of the season was for the contestants to spark up an emotional connection with someone, proving it is just as important as a physical one... but if things became too physical, then money was knocked off the prize fund.

Before Lana revealed the winning couple of Too Hot to Handle season 6, she gave $25,000 of the prize fund to Gianna for showing growth over the course of the season.

But who came out on top? After the final cast party, Lana revealed that the contestants voted for Bri and Demari to win the season.

Bri and Demari. Netflix

Season 6 was quite different from the last five, as this time around, the cast all knew what they were getting into - and were well aware of the Too Hot to Handle rules.

It'll only be a matter of time to see if Demari and Bri go the distance, with the Netflix series not having the most successful track record when it comes to creating lasting relationships.

Out of the last five seasons, only two couples from Too Hot to Handle are still together, with season 1 couple Emily Miller and Cam Holmes recently welcoming a baby boy!

