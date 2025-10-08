Dubbed as an even more camper version of The Traitors, the series kicks off on OUTflix today (8th October), and while at its core it follows a format that many will be familiar with, there is a key difference.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Pollard said: "When you're doing a show and all the contestants are queer, there is a sense of community right off the bat, and I feel like all the slayers were there to compete, but also to protect one another.

"So we have our little dramas, our little spats, but at the same time, most importantly, we never lost sight of community. So I just feel like that kind of differs from other reality shows because our slayers didn't just cut up to be cutting up.

"They made great television, but they were definitely there for one another, and that's the kind of show I want to situate myself in."

Tiffany Pollard. OUTflix

And it's these kind of shows that are "perfect" for the reality star.

"I feel like hosting is the perfect parlay for your girl," she continued. "Y'all [have] seen me out there several times, but what would be the best situation for me other than to host amazing shows like this one?"

She told RadioTimes.com: "Pretty much if it's not hosting, don't even call me."

When asked if this meant UK audiences couldn't ever see her back in a Celebrity Big Brother capacity, Pollard quickly added: "Wait a minute now, let me backtrack. Big Brother, now that one, I will definitely make an exception for each and every time."

Fans will have to hold tight for another return to hosting for Pollard, but for now, it's time to "expect the unexpected".

Slayers: Wheel of Fate premieres October 8th, 2025 on OUTflix, and on OUTflix Proud via Freeview in the UK.

