Georgia and Giovanni will be performing their Showdance to Fix You by Coldplay, while Jay and Aliona are dancing to Can’t Feel My Face by The Weeknd. Katie and Anton will be performing their to O Fortuna by Carl Orff while Kellie and Kevin will be channelling Ding-Dong Daddy of the D-Car Line by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies for their Showdance.

When it comes to the couple's choice, Kellie and Kevin have chosen to Charleston to Star Wars Cantina Band by John Williams. It's very topical, the day after the new Star Wars movie hits cinemas. She first performed this routine in week 3 and was awarded 32 points for her efforts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RllN0klmBro

Georgia and Giovanni have chosen to Charleston too. We first saw their performance to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago in week 8 and it was a high scorer. She was awarded 39 points, the joint highest score of the series which is yet to be beaten...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaoDElHUIqw

Rather than repeat their a-may-zing week 3 Jive, Jay and Aliona have chosen to Paso Doble to It's My Life by Bon Jovi. Their passionate performance from week 5 originally scored 33 from the judges – can they improve it on Saturday night?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ra0uvOSg6Ak

For their repeat performance, Katie and Anton have gone for the Viennese Waltz. They originally danced this routine to If I Can Dream by Elvis Presley in week 4. They scored 33 and topped the leaderboard that week, but there's definitely room for improvement...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWE6g_q0SAY

Strictly Come Dancing: the Final is on this Saturday from 6:35pm on BBC1