The X Factor final four just sang for Lionel Richie
Hello, is it an awesome afternoon you're looking for?
The X Factor final four just had one heck of an afternoon, singing to none other than Lionel Richie.
Heading to a hotel in central London, Ché Chesterman, Lauren Murray, Louisa Johnson and Reggie N Bollie gave Richie a rendition of the two songs they'll each sing this semi-final weekend.
Richie is said to have given them all tips and feedback ahead of their performance, which is the last one before this year's final. I know, gone in the blink of an eye this series.
It's certainly a nice afternoon if you can get it, right? Here's hoping they all had afternoon tea, tucking into some mini cakes and sandwiches together.
Although, Mr Richie's a busy man, what with almost, sort of, nearly confirming he and Adele are going to collaborate on a song together. Hello, is this the best year ever?
The X Factor continues this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV