The coaches have three singers apiece, all hoping they can do enough to be crowned The Voice champion 2016.

Get to know the vocalists taking to the stage on #TeamWill:

LAUREN LAPSLEY-BROWNE

More like this

Age: 18

From: Dublin

Fun fact: Lauren was a majorette for 10 years and performed every week.

Blinds: Ain't Nobody – Felix Jaehn ft Jasmine Thompson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDEA7he8ywI

Lauren earned turns from will.i.am and Paloma Faith.

In the Battles Lauren saw off competition from Vivica Jade (they performed The B52's Love Shack) and in tonight's Knockouts she performed Agnes' Release Me.

LYRICKAL

Age: 46

From: Shoreditch

Fun fact: He has made a name for himself in Shoreditch and says that kids come up to him on the street to ask him to beatbox or freestyle to them.

Blinds: Virtual Insanity by Jamiroquai

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvpedMV_vBE

Lyrickal earned a turn from his coach will.i.am.

In the Battles he went up against Mari Marli singing Sam Smith's Like I Can, while in tonight's Knockouts he performed Emeli Sandé's Read All About It.

LYDIA LUCY

Age: 22

From: Romford, Essex

Fun fact: Lydia tried out for X Factor in 2013 but lost out on a spot at Judges' Houses after tackling the series' first ever Six Chair Challenge. She's also said to have gone to prom with The Wanted's Nathan Sykes.

Blinds: Trouble by Iggy Azaelea ft Jennifer Hudson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bytulKUuKpM

Lydia earned turns from coaches will.i.am, Boy George and Ricky Wilson.

The former X Factor contestant saw off competition from Irene Alano-Rhodes in the Battles, where they sang Aerosmith. In tonight's Knockouts she sang Taylor Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble.

Advertisement

The Voice continues next Saturday on BBC1