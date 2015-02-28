The Voice battle round one: results
Ricky Wilson and Sir Tom Jones use up all of their steals whereas Rita Ora and will.i.am play the long game in the first batch of battles
The gloves came off in The Voice tonight as each coach pitted their singers against each other in the first of the battle rounds.
The singers had to perform the same song and hope their coach would choose to save them, and the coaches were competing too: there was lots of stealing going on.
Sir Tom Jones, Ricky Wilson, will.i.am and Rita Ora are allowed to steal twice during the battle rounds, nabbing singers another coach has chosen to let go. Their "steals" will make up the eight acts they’ll take through to the next stage: the knockouts.
Ricky and Tom went for it straight out the gate, using up both of their steals tonight. Rita and Will.i.am have kept their powder a little drier, with one steal still in the bag for next week.
Here's a quick guide to the singers that have gone home, been stolen and made it through to the next round. To relive live tonight's high drama and tears, check out our review here.
TEAM WILL
BATTLE 1: Joyful Sounds vs Newtion Mattews: Newtion Mattews wins
STEAL: Joyful Soundz stolen by Sir Tom Jones
BATTLE 2: Brooklyn vs Rozzy: Brooklyn wins
NO STEAL
BATTLE 3: Lucy O’Byrne vs Karl Loxley: Lucy O’Byrne wins
STEAL: Karl Loxley stolen by Sir Tom Jones
TEAM RITA
BATTLE 1: Ryan Green vs Joe Woolford: Joe Woolford wins
STEAL: Ryan Green stolen by Will.I.Am
BATTLE 2: Olivia Lawson vs Clark Carmody: Clark Carmody wins
STEAL: Olivia Lawson stolen by Ricky Wilson
BATTLE 3: Mitch Miller vs Morven Brown: Mitch Miller wins
NO STEAL
TEAM RICKY
BATTLE 1: Jade Hewitt vs Christina Matovu: Christina Matovu
NO STEAL
BATTLE 2: Hannah Symons vs Shellyann: Hanna Symons wins
STEAL: Shellyann stolen by Rita
BATTLE 3: Stevie McCrorie vs Tim Arnold: Stevie McCrorie wins
NO STEAL
TEAM TOM
BATTLE 1: Claudia Rose vs Rosa Iamele: Rosa Iamele wins
STEAL: Claudia Rose stolen by Ricky
BATTLE 2: Stephanie Webber vs Howard Rose: Howard Rose wins
NO STEAL
BATTLE 3: Sharon Murphy vs Roisin Geraghty-McDonagh: Sharon Murphy wins
NO STEAL
The Voice battle rounds continue next Saturday on BBC1