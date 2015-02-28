Sir Tom Jones, Ricky Wilson, will.i.am and Rita Ora are allowed to steal twice during the battle rounds, nabbing singers another coach has chosen to let go. Their "steals" will make up the eight acts they’ll take through to the next stage: the knockouts.

Ricky and Tom went for it straight out the gate, using up both of their steals tonight. Rita and Will.i.am have kept their powder a little drier, with one steal still in the bag for next week.

Here's a quick guide to the singers that have gone home, been stolen and made it through to the next round. To relive live tonight's high drama and tears, check out our review here.

TEAM WILL

BATTLE 1: Joyful Sounds vs Newtion Mattews: Newtion Mattews wins

STEAL: Joyful Soundz stolen by Sir Tom Jones

BATTLE 2: Brooklyn vs Rozzy: Brooklyn wins

NO STEAL

BATTLE 3: Lucy O’Byrne vs Karl Loxley: Lucy O’Byrne wins

STEAL: Karl Loxley stolen by Sir Tom Jones

TEAM RITA

BATTLE 1: Ryan Green vs Joe Woolford: Joe Woolford wins

STEAL: Ryan Green stolen by Will.I.Am

BATTLE 2: Olivia Lawson vs Clark Carmody: Clark Carmody wins

STEAL: Olivia Lawson stolen by Ricky Wilson

BATTLE 3: Mitch Miller vs Morven Brown: Mitch Miller wins

NO STEAL

TEAM RICKY

BATTLE 1: Jade Hewitt vs Christina Matovu: Christina Matovu

NO STEAL

BATTLE 2: Hannah Symons vs Shellyann: Hanna Symons wins

STEAL: Shellyann stolen by Rita

BATTLE 3: Stevie McCrorie vs Tim Arnold: Stevie McCrorie wins

NO STEAL

TEAM TOM

BATTLE 1: Claudia Rose vs Rosa Iamele: Rosa Iamele wins

STEAL: Claudia Rose stolen by Ricky

BATTLE 2: Stephanie Webber vs Howard Rose: Howard Rose wins

NO STEAL

BATTLE 3: Sharon Murphy vs Roisin Geraghty-McDonagh: Sharon Murphy wins

NO STEAL

The Voice battle rounds continue next Saturday on BBC1