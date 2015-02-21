If only Tom Jones' team hadn't already been full, we could have seen Tom Jones turn for a Tom Jones impersonator... Have we said Tom Jones enough?

Here's who else had the judges turning for them tonight.

Vanessa Hunt, 26 years old, from Peterborough

Song: Sunshine of your Love by Cream

What you should know: She works at a cleaning products company selling toilet paper and cleaning supplies, as well as singing in a function band called The Look with her boyfriend.

Autumn Sharif, 19, from London

Song: Crying for no Reason by Katy B

What you should know: Born in Den Haag in the Netherlands, moved to London aged 10 with her mum and siblings and just really wants to get discovered on the show.

Lisa Ward, 26, from Shetland

Song: Weak by Skunk Anasie

What you should know: Born in the Shetland Isles, she moved to Glasgow aged 17 because she was fed up with island life but moved back after university in 2009. One of the lead vocalists in a band called Death Star Canteen.

Mitch Miller, 26, from Birmingham

Song: Fancy by Iggy Azalea

What you should know: Mitch works as a singing waiter which means that he attends weddings (sometimes as a guest), then suddenly burst into song to surprise the guests. His dad was a songwriter (now owns a furniture shop) and he once wrote for Bee Gees band member Robin Gibb.

Roisin Geraghty-McDonagh, 25, from Halifax

Song: Coat of Many Colours by Dolly Parton.

What you need to know: Roisin has only ever performed on stage once, at a charity gig in May. She lives in an estate with her two-year-old son just across the road from the family home she grew up in, and is influenced by the traditions of her traveller grandparents.

And with that, let the battle rounds begin!

The Voice UK continues on Saturday 28 February at 7pm on BBC One