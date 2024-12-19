The finale aired on Wednesday 19th December and viewers have finally found who which couples decided to get engaged and who could not make it work beyond experiment walls.

Two couples left the experiment early on in the series, while others completed it and faced their relationship challenges before making the final decision: Marry or Move On?

So, which couples are still together? Read on to find out more.

The Ultimatum season 3 cast: Where are the couples now?

Zaina – Single

Zaina. Adam Rose/Netflix

Zaina gave JR an ultimatum after they began dating almost three years ago and at the end of the experiment, they did not get engaged.

Zaina and JR continued to explore their relationship after the series, until he ghosted her.

"Leaving the experience, going back into the world, and then just being shut out was very painful," she told Tudum. "JR wasn't giving me what I needed in a partner, so [I had to ask myself] what can I actually control? My mind."

JR – Single

JR. Adam Rose/Netflix

Since the experiment, JR has taken the time to focus on himself and has started going to therapy.

He told the others at the reunion: "I'm working on some demons that I had in the past. I'm in a good spot right now."

Nick – In a relationship

Nick. Adam Rose/Netflix

Since the experiment, Nick has began dating someone new, but has chosen to keep the details of his new relationship private.

There is plenty of "laughter, empathy and clear communication" in his new relationship, with Nick telling Tudum: "I am in awe of her strength through this time. At the end of the day, our relationship is based on friendship and kindness.

"That's been so valuable to have through this experience, so I'm very grateful."

Sandy – Single

Sandy. Adam Rose/Netflix

Sandy is currently single and has been focusing on herself since the show – she is even launching her own swimwear line!

Reflecting on her time on the show, Sandy said: "I've learned things that I love and respect about myself, and things I significantly want to improve."

Scotty – Single

Scotty. Adam Rose/Netflix

Following the experiment, Scotty is looking at life and love in a brand new light.

"I am trying to take more space for myself and lean into the idea of finding a partner who’s willing to grow through life’s changes and challenges," he said.

"I'm going to let a lot of things – experiences, opportunities, and dating new people – come to me now, instead of actively seeking them out."

Aria – Single

Aria. Adam Rose/Netflix

After ending her relationship with Scotty, Aria is planning on staying single for the time being.

She told Tudum: "I am truly happy by myself right now, making my non-negotiable list, and going on that kind of journey.

"I haven't been single in so long. When I do start dating, it's going to be very intentional because I'm dating to marry."

Mariah and Caleb – Still together

Mariah and Caleb. Adam Rose/Netflix

Mariah and Caleb are one of the couples who remained together after the experiment and have spent the time leaning on each other following the death of Mariah's mother.

"Ever since my mom passed, I want to live this life with so much peace and joy," Mariah said at the reunion. "I just want to experience it in the purest form. So moving forward, that's just my mentality."

Chanel and Micah – Still together

Chanel and Micah. Adam Rose/Netflix

Chanel and Micah left the experiment during the trial marriage phase and have kept their relationship private.

They opted not to attend the reunion.

Vanessa and Dave – Still together

Vanessa and Dave. Adam Rose/Netflix

Dave and Vanessa are now engaged, have purchased a home together and have fallen "even deeper in love" with one another!

The pair left the experiment earlier and said following their exit: "We truly chose us and our love for one another over everything."

