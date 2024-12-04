The Ultimatum season 3 cast: Meet the couples taking part
A new group of couples embark on the ultimate test.
The Ultimatum is back, with six new couples taking on Netflix's daring marriage experiment.
Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey (Love Is Blind), they will oversee each participant "break up" with their partner and enter into a trial marriage with someone new to discover whether their relationship is built to last a lifetime or if it is simply beyond repair.
After moving in and living with their new partner, the participants will reunite with their original partner and be faced with a life-changing decision.
Either they can repair their relationship, try their luck with a new connection or simply choose to leave the experiment on their own.
So, who is taking part in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 3? Read on to find out more about the couples.
The Ultimatum season 3 cast
- Zaina and JR
- Nick and Sandy
- Mariah and Caleb
- Scotty and Aria
- Chanel and Micah
- Vanessa and Dave
Zaina and JR
Ultimatum giver: Zaina
Zaina, 32, and JR, 33, met on a dating app almost three years ago, but one thing they can't agree on is marriage.
JR's hesitations stem from his past relationship history, and because of that, he wants to be absolutely certain before taking the next step.
Nick and Sandy
Ultimatum giver: Nick
Nick, 38, gave Sandy, 27, the ultimatum after two and a half years of dating. Nick says he is ready to settle down but Sandy doesn't feel as though she is at that stage in her life yet.
Mariah and Caleb
Ultimatum giver: Mariah
Despite Mariah being only 24, she knows what she wants from Caleb: a ring.
"I want to experience as much of the love as I possibly can fit into my lifetime," she said. "I would love forever to start right now."
But Caleb, 29, doesn’t want to rush into anything.
Scotty and Aria
Ultimatum giver: Scotty
Scotty, 30, wants to get engaged to girlfriend of three years Aria, but she feels that the professional sacrifices - among others - she'd have to make may be too much at the moment.
"At the end of this experience, I hope my partner will choose me in the way that I have chosen her," Scotty said.
Chanel and Micah
Ultimatum giver: Chanel
27-year-old Chanel is hopeful that breaking up for the experiment will bring her and Micah, 28, back together and stronger than ever.
But having received the ultimatum, Micah doesn't believe that now is the right time.
Vanessa and Dave
Ultimatum giver: Vanessa
Vanessa wants someone to make her feel like she is their dream woman, but Dave feels that when it comes to marriage, he wants to take his time with the decision-making process.
