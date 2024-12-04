After moving in and living with their new partner, the participants will reunite with their original partner and be faced with a life-changing decision.

Either they can repair their relationship, try their luck with a new connection or simply choose to leave the experiment on their own.

So, who is taking part in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 3? Read on to find out more about the couples.

The Ultimatum season 3 cast

Zaina and JR

Ultimatum giver: Zaina

Zaina, 32, and JR, 33, met on a dating app almost three years ago, but one thing they can't agree on is marriage.

JR's hesitations stem from his past relationship history, and because of that, he wants to be absolutely certain before taking the next step.

Nick and Sandy

Ultimatum giver: Nick

Nick, 38, gave Sandy, 27, the ultimatum after two and a half years of dating. Nick says he is ready to settle down but Sandy doesn't feel as though she is at that stage in her life yet.

Mariah and Caleb

Ultimatum giver: Mariah

Despite Mariah being only 24, she knows what she wants from Caleb: a ring.

"I want to experience as much of the love as I possibly can fit into my lifetime," she said. "I would love forever to start right now."

But Caleb, 29, doesn’t want to rush into anything.

Scotty and Aria

Ultimatum giver: Scotty

Scotty, 30, wants to get engaged to girlfriend of three years Aria, but she feels that the professional sacrifices - among others - she'd have to make may be too much at the moment.

"At the end of this experience, I hope my partner will choose me in the way that I have chosen her," Scotty said.

Chanel and Micah

Ultimatum giver: Chanel

27-year-old Chanel is hopeful that breaking up for the experiment will bring her and Micah, 28, back together and stronger than ever.

But having received the ultimatum, Micah doesn't believe that now is the right time.

Vanessa and Dave

Ultimatum giver: Vanessa

Vanessa wants someone to make her feel like she is their dream woman, but Dave feels that when it comes to marriage, he wants to take his time with the decision-making process.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is available to watch on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

