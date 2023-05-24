The Ultimatum: Queer Love is landing on Netflix and will once more see couples navigate the dramatic ultimatum posed to them of marrying or moving on.

If you thought The Ultimatum was a dating reality show perhaps too wild to return for more, you're sorely mistaken - as it's returning for a brand new series, this time focused on five queer couples.

From the creators of Love Is Blind, the new series focuses on the five couples as they've reached the ultimate crossroads in their relationship, with one of them having issued the biggest ultimatum of all.

Each person enters into a trial marriage with another partner from one of the other pairings, and with the recently released trailer teasing drama, tears and much more, we can't wait to be introduced to the new contestants.

But who's who in The Ultimatum: Queer Love? Read on for everything you need to know about the contestants.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast

Host – JoAnna Garcia Swisher

JoAnna Garcia Swisher. Netflix

In a turn from the books, Nick and Vanessa Lachey won't be hosting this Netflix dating reality show. Instead, American actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher will be at the helm of this show.

She's also known for her other roles in Freaks and Geeks, Reba and Once Upon a Time, but many will undoubtedly recognise her as Maddie Townsend from Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.

Speaking about the decision to make Swisher the host of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, creator Chris Coelen revealed to Variety last year: “She’s in the Netflix family, and I think she did a great job. She really was passionate about doing it.”

Couples

Lexi and Raelyn

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Raelyn and Lexi. Simone Thompson/Netflix

Lexi: 25, she/her, @lexicgoldberg

Raelyn: 27, she/her, @raelyn_cs

Who gave the ultimatum? Lexi has given Raelyn, known as Rae, the ultimatum which has led them to be on the show.

The pair have been together for over three years after initially meeting on dating app Bumble and then meeting IRL on one fateful night in West Hollywood. Lexi is apparently “ready 130%” to spend the rest of her life with Rae, but Rae keeps putting the brakes on any discussions or plans involving marriage.

According to their character bios: "Will Rae’s tendency to overanalyse things get in the way of their happily ever after? Or will Lexi’s ultimatum push her to realise that an engagement is the key to her happy life and wife?"

Yoly and Mal

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Yoly and Mal. Simone Thompson/Netflix

Yoly: 34, she/her, @yolyredrum

Mal: 36, she/her/they, @igobymal

Who gave the ultimatum? Yoly has given Mal the ultimatum of whether to get married or to move on and split up.

They've been together for three years but now, Yoly wants Mal to "choose [her]" for the ultimate commitment. Meeting at Chicago Pride, the pair started off as friends before getting into a serious relationship. In their time together, they've weathered many a storm including a move to Seattle and breaking up, then getting back together. Yoly wants Mal to pop the question sometime soon, but Mal is focused on strengthening their finances before marrying and potentially having children.

Tiff and Mildred

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Tiff and Mildred. Simone Thompson/Netflix

Tiff: 32, they/them, @tiff.der

Mildred: 33 (she/her), @mildredbustillo_

Who gave the ultimatum? Mildred has given Tiff the ultimatum, explaining that she “deserves to be happy” at this point in her life, which looks like Tiff proposing.

The pair first met after Tiff messaged Mildred on Instagram and the pair hit it off, especially after Mildred's painful divorce. Mildred has a teenage son who is part of the couple's happy home they've built together, but Mildred is still waiting on a ring from Tiff. However, Tiff has some reservations about getting married, seeing as the pair have communication issues and seem to be constantly arguing.

Vanessa and Xander

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Xander and Vanessa. Simone Thompson/Netflix

Vanessa: 30, she/her, @itsvanessapapa

Xander: 30, she/her/they, @xander.ology

Who gave the ultimatum? Xander has presented Vanessa with the ultimatum of tying the knot but Vanessa is hesitant to do so, worried about losing her sense of freedom.

The pair have been together for four years and initially met back as teenagers when their high school boyfriends were best friends. After both coming out and reconnecting years later, the pair lead a pretty idyllic life in Hawaii - but Xander is looking to take the next step in their relationship, dreaming of starting a family one day.

Aussie and Sam

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Sam and Aussie. Simone Thompson/Netflix

Aussie: 42, pronoun: Aussie, @aussie_has_fomo

Sam: 31, she/her, @conscious.altruism

Who gave the ultimatum? Sam has given Aussie the ultimatum of taking the next step in their relationship or parting ways.

The pair describe their immediate connection as “something that you see in the movies”, after crossing paths during the depths of the pandemic in an online social group for LGBTQ+ people. They've been together for one and a half years and, despite the short length of time of their relationship, Sam is keen to get married. But Aussie is less inclined to propose, stating that they should live together for longer before committing so much.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love lands on Netflix on Wednesday 24th May. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

