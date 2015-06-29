Swerve it - I would advise you not to pursue that person as a love interest. Usually used in a pejorative sense, most recently by Danny about Jess

Everyone respects me - My mum respects me

You're a wrong'un - You're not a very nice person and I don't desire your friendship

Let's just see what happens - I'm absolutely, definitely going to seduce that woman/man

I've got enough agg - This argument is boring me to tears and I just want to get back to doing shots at the bar

Shut Up! - what surprising news, I should like to share with you my excitement or intrigue. Please continue, do not actually shut up.

Listen! - shut up.

At the end of the day - in conclusion/in summary/I'm stuck for words. Phrase best used mid-sentence instead of "er" while explaining one's feelings towards a person, event or situation – often implies a defensive demeanour.



Well jel - I'm envious of the product and/or service and/or situation you have, have received, or are in.

I thought we should have a little chat - stop sleeping with my girlfriend/boyfriend/parent.

Don't get me wrong - I am about to say something hugely offensive and/or politically incorrect. Often used to exhibit passive aggression.

I'm Essex's top boy - I'm known by name to most regulars in Brentwood nightspot Sugar Hut... and possibly also by the local constabulary.

A nice little bird - an attractive subservient woman. (see don't get me wrong)

We had a little kiss, it wasn't even a snog – we did a lot more than that, but it can't be discussed on a family website.

Fitty - attractive person (applies to both sexes).

The talk of Essex - a storyline currently playing out on screen.

Mate(s) - friend(s)/foe(s)/family/brand of condoms.

Get a table - arrange for champagne and sparklers to be delivered to a roped-off corner of Sugar Hut or Faces in Gant's Hill.

All it is... - I'm about to begin speaking for ten minutes without drawing breath.

It was a good night, last night, wasn't it? - exposition device. Often used to start a conversation about a fight that happened in Sugar Hut



Bee-ayve - don't be foolish.

What do you think of my boobs/teeth/bum/nose? - I'm visiting a cosmetic surgeon in this episode and may return looking substantially different.

You know what Essex is like - phrase used to justify the unjustifiable, and validate an obviously false account.

Looking nice costs money – (see What do you think of my boobs/teeth/bum/nose?)

That’s bang out of order! – it’s unfair, I tell you, very unfair.

This glossary is far from exhaustive. Knowledge is power, so if you've got some classic TOWIE-isms you'd like to share with the group, pop them in the comments section below...

TOWIE continues on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10pm on ITVBe

