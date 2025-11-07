Audiences across the nation have been treated to two helpings of The Traitors this year, with a regular series back in January and its starry celebrity edition which has been airing across October and November.

But the celebrity series has since concluded, leaving a Claudia Winkleman shaped hole in many people's hearts and minds. While there is no confirmation on when the fourth series of The Traitors will arrive on BBC One, there are plenty more series to get stuck into in the meantime.

Whether you're after the adventure the challenges provide, the tension of the roundtable, or the deceptive nature of the Traitors, there are a variety of programmes on your fingertips to provide those very things.

So, what are they? Scroll on to find out which 15 shows you can tune into after The Celebrity Traitors.

1. The Inheritance

Elizabeth Hurley as The Deceased and Rob Rinder as The Executor. Simon Webb/Channel 4

Where can I watch it? Channel 4

Studio Lambert's latest outing was The Inheritance, starring Elizabeth Hurley as The Deceased, who summons 13 strangers to her grand stately home in her death.

While there, they must all compete for a chance to take home the fortune left in her will, but in order to do that the contestants have to work together to complete The Deceased's final requests – and there's an added twist.

Rob Rinder acts as The Deceased's executor and trusted legal counsel, who oversees the twist in which one player can collect the money released from the will, but to claim it, they need to convince the others that they alone deserve the cash.

"The stakes are high but it's not just about deception by any stretch of the imagination," Rinder exclusively told RadioTimes.com about the series.

"The core [of it is] a real social experiment. So that idea where it's asking deeper questions about fairness, about what you do when people aren't really looking, about how money can interfere with people's emotional and moral chemistry, and it does so in a way that's never been done on this scale."

2. The Fortune Hotel

The cast of The Fortune Hotel season 2. ITV / Tuesdays Child

Where can I watch it? ITVX

You can't trust anyone at The Fortune Hotel...

The Fortune Hotel returned this summer for a second season on ITV, as 11 pairs headed off to the Caribbean for a holiday, except plenty of drama laid ahead.

In the game, the pairs of contestants all compete to win a £250,000 cash prize hidden in a briefcase they are given upon arrival, but only one pair has their hands on the money and must keep that to themselves to avoid someone taking their briefcase from them.

Each night, a briefcase swap ensues, in which one pair is left with the briefcase containing an Early Checkout Card and are swiftly eliminated.

"It's brilliant getting a second series, because you can really lean into the stuff that people at home loved in the first series," Stephen Mangan told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"And there's more of that - more great challenges, more twists and turns, more drama. But also, a second series means that all the contestants have already seen the show.

"It was a brand new show for the first series, no one had seen it, no one knew what to expect. Now they've all come with a game plan, so our job is to keep throwing them curveballs, so they can never relax and they never know what's coming."

3. Destination X

Contestants meet host Rob Brydon at the start of their journey on Destination X. BBC/TwoFour

Where can I watch it? BBC iPlayer

A mix of The Traitors and Race Across the World, Destination X sees a group of contestants set out on a real-life board game as they travel across Europe, but it's not as straightforward as it sounds.

The game kicks off with the players on a blacked-out bus as they travel to a destination around Europe, which is completely unknown to them and the viewers at home. When the bus stops however, the players have no idea where they have gone or ended up before they are given clues to help.

At the end of each episode, the contestants are sent to the Map Room, in which they have to guess their location by placing an X on a map of Europe. The closer their guess is, they stay another day, but the player who guesses the farthest away from the actual location is eliminated.

Throughout the game, some players are given more clues than others, and it's down to them how they share it with the group and if they tell the other plays the truth...

4. Tempting Fortune

Paddy McGuinness. Channel 4

Where can I watch it? Channel 4

Another entry from Channel 4 is Tempting Fortune, a reality game show where 12 strangers embark on a trek that ends with a £300,000 cash prize.

But along the way they'll face a series of temptations designed to entice them into spending the collective prize money on their deepest desires, which could very well rub some contestants up the wrong way.

"We went to a different part of the world this time," Paddy McGuinness exclusively told RadioTimes.com of season 2: "The first series was in South Africa, which brought its own challenges for the people taking part. And rather than the next lot of people sort of thinking they know what to expect, it's totally flipped it on its head and filmed in Langkawi.

"So it was a different set of difficulties and things for them to adapt to there, as well. So I think after the first series went on and everyone really got on board, especially on social media, talking about the different people and what they'd do if they're in that situation – this second lot, it just goes up a level!"

5. The Traitors US

Alan Cumming. Euan Cherry/Peacock

Where can I watch it? BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is home to an abundance of treacherous content, with the US, New Zealand and Australian versions of The Traitors all available to watch.

With some featuring celebrities and others a regular series, there's plenty more Traitors content to tide you over.

6. The Circle

(L to R) Michelle Buteau, Brett Robinson, Xanthi Perdikomatis, Chaz Lawery, Sam Carmona, Tasia Lesley, Raven Sutton and Paris in The Circle. Netflix

Where can I watch it? Netflix

The Circle is a combined social experiment and competition show in which players communicate solely through a social media app and never meet until a blocking takes place.

As players create profiles, it can either be their true identity or a catfish persona to build alliances and influence others.

Throughout the game, the players must rate each other, and the highest-rated players become influencers and choose to the block from the game.

7. The Trust: A Game of Greed

The cast of The Trust. Netflix

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Netflix's The Trust: A Game of Greed will have viewers gasping at every turn.

The series bring together a group of strangers who are given the chance to equally split a quarter of a million dollars among themselves... but there's a catch.

In each episode, the players are able to anonymously vote each other out of the competition, which increases their individual share of the total prize fund. But what makes it even more high-stakes is that you only need one vote to be eliminated. However, no one has to be voted out.

Throughout the game, the players take part in tests and in each round, the players are given access to The Vault, in which they are offered something that benefits them or the whole group. It's the ultimate game of greed!

8. The Mole

Ari Shapiro on The Mole season 2. Netflix

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Another Netflix entry is The Mole, a game in which a group of 12 players compete to add money into a group pot, all while trying to work out who the saboteur is amongst them.

The contestant who is able to correctly guess the identity of the Mole at the end of the season wins the accumulated prize.

9. Rise and Fall

The Rise and Fall cast with Greg James. Channel 4

Where can I watch it? Channel 4

Hosted by Greg James, this Channel 4 series tests how far a group of 16 contestants would go to hold power, with a group being split into Rulers and Grafters.

For the Grafters, they'll be building the prize pot by competing in gruelling challenges, while the Rulers will make decisions affecting their underlings and will ultimately win the money.

Throughout the show, Grafters are given the chance to join those at the top, while the Rulers will vote for which of their fellow players should leave the competition for good.

10. Surviving Paradise

Copan, Hayley, Aaron, Sarah Kate, Cisco, Justin, Shea, Taylor, Lellies, Alexis, Linda in Surviving Paradise. Netflix

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Netflix loves a high-stakes competition series doesn't it?

In Surviving Paradise, 12 contestants believe they are living in a luxury villa before it is revealed they must start in a wilderness camp.

But at the crux of the game is that the players can change their position in the game and return to the resort, where they are able to compete for a life-changing cash prize.

But no one is safe, as at any moment, a player can move from luxury back to the basics.

11. Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge. Netflix

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality series based on the critically-acclaimed drama series, in which 456 contestants all compete for a cash prize of $4.56 billion.

Across a variety of games, some new and others taken from the drama series, the players are eliminated one-by-one and only one can win the prize money.

12. The Snake

Where can I watch it? Fox

The Snake is a new reality competition series hosted by Jim Jefferies, which sees a group of contestants compete in challenges based around manipulation, persuasion and deception.

The winner of each challenge receives a snake medallion and the title of the Snake, who then has the power to choose one person to be safe from elimination. This continues until just two contestants are left in the game.

13. The Hustler

Where can I watch it? ABC

The Hustler follows five contestants who collaborate to build up a cash prize by answering a series of trivia questions.

But among the contestants is the Hustler, who secretly knows the answer to each question. For the other players, they must correctly work out the Hustler's identity in order to win the prize money.

14. Whodunnit?

Where can I watch it? ABC

Whodunnit? is a game show from 2013, where contestants must solve a staged murder – but the killer is among them.

One contestant is chosen as the killer and eliminates the others based on their performance in the week's challenges, with the last contestant remaining winning the cash prize.

15. Million Dollar Secret

The cast of Million Dollar Secret. Netflix

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Released on Netflix earlier this year, Million Dollar Secret follows 12 people participating in a game of predator and prey.

For the less fortunate players, they must hunt down and eliminate the millionaire for a chance to secure the cash for themselves. But alliances can switch when they least expect it.

