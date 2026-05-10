The Traitors UK boss has teased that upcoming season 5 of the hit series will have a "clever" new twist following news the Secret Traitor has been scrapped.

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The BBC show first introduced the Secret Traitor in season 4, which aired earlier this year, where viewers and known Traitors were left stumped when Claudia Winkleman revealed she had chosen a secret traitor - a player with more power than anyone.

Whilst the secret traitor knew the identity of the Traitors murdering each night, the villains in the turret had no idea who the hidden figure was, and were forced to choose from the shortlist put together by the secret traitor as to who they should murder next.

But it was confirmed after the season concluded that the Secret Traitor, which had received a divided response from fans, would not be carried forward into future series.

Fiona was the Secret Traitor in The Traitors UK season 4. BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Now, speaking to Radio Times on the BAFTAS TV Awards 2026 red carpet, the show's boss has confirmed that following the scrapping of the secret traitor, viewers can expect even more twists and turns.

"We’re always trying to find clever ways to make the show even fresher and more interesting. So yeah, obviously, there will be new things in the next season, but probably not the Secret Traitor," said Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert.

"It's something we like doing, but I think a lot of the pleasure of the show is the audience knowing who the Traitors are. I think if you take that away, it gets a bit frustrating."

Studio Lambert's Tim Harcourt (left) and Stephen Lambert. Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images

At tonight's BAFTA TV Awards, The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors are nominated in three categories, including best reality show. The show's host, Claudia Winkleman, is nominated for best entertainment performance, and the moment where Alan Carr won The Celebrity Traitors is up for the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, which is voted for by the public.

Despite fierce competition thanks to an incredible year of television, The Traitors and its celebrity spinoff are expected to do well in their categories, having already won two BAFTA TV Craft Awards.

Add The Celebrity Traitors to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

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