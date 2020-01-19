Getty Images

Lucrezia had come second bottom in this week's leaderboard, finishing with a score of 21.0, just ahead of Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman.

Having ended up in the skate-off, Lucrezia chose to perform a routine to Fleetwood Mac's Landslide, but only managed to secure the vote of John Barrowman for her final performance.

Kevin, who had scored 22.0 with his first dance, fought back with a performance to I Would Do Anything For Love by Meatloaf.

Christopher Dean had the deciding vote and said that although it was a tough choice, "For me there was one that had more confidence on the ice and was a stronger skater."

As she said goodbye to the show, Lucrezia told host Holly Willoughby: “I've enjoyed the experience, it's been the strangest experience of my life but I've had so much fun.”

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 26th January 2020 at 6pm on ITV