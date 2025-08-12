"I think the Housewives breed takes a special kind of person," Juliet Angus exclusively told RadioTimes.com as the ladies come together to celebrate the new series, and it doesn't come without its drama.

She continued: "Every one of these girls has that quality, no-holds-barred, very honest and straightforward and fun wild, and you don't know what you're gonna get. So I think everybody in this group is a certain kind of person."

Plenty of drama lies ahead this season, with the ladies telling RadioTimes.com to expect the "unexpected", likening it to a "volcano", assuring us to let our readers know: "Buckle your seat belts."

While drama in reality TV isn't something new, especially when it comes to the Housewives franchise, there is authenticity to this group as they are all good friends, even if the scenes shown may not always portray that.

Amanda Cronin told RadioTimes.com: "I think the formula is that it's a real group of friends, people relate. Some people knew each other better than others, and we were all connecting to some kind of way.

"And we're not just six random women put together. There is definitely a secret formula to The Real Housewives, which only they have and it cannot be replicated."

However, it's clear that tensions lie ahead for Amanda in particular, with her being a standout in the trailer alone, as she is seen telling one of the ladies to "go back to Paddington".

Cronin added in our exclusive interview: "I think women are very competitive, and you see that in this type of show. Women do compete with each other and that's just the way we are. We're complex."

With just under a week to go before the first episode drops on Hayu, brace yourselves!

